BC Transit services expand in Penticton

CANADA, August 20 - People who use the handyDART system are seeing improved service as a result of the introduction of taxi supplemental service on Saturdays.

To support increased ridership and the continued growth of Penticton, BC Transit and the Province are partnering with the city to expand priority services in the community. This continues the work the Province, BC Transit and local government are doing to provide improved transit services.

“Our communities are growing and need public-transit systems that are reliable and affordable,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The handyDART services ensure that everyone has access to a transit system that can accommodate their needs. This funding will help keep people moving.”

This investment in the local-transit system ensures that public-transit services can continue to offer dependable transportation options for people in Penticton. The enhanced service began in April 2024.

The expanded service in Penticton is part of improved transit service in communities across B.C. To support communities and ensure that people have continued access to the public transit they rely on, the Province is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion. BC Transit is expanding systems to shape the growth of communities that will benefit from new routes, more buses and improved service.