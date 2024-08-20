BC Transit services expand in Quesnel

CANADA, August 20 - People who use transit in Quesnel will see increased service hours and handyDART service improvements.

To promote increased reliability through custom transit-service improvements that support the continued the growth of Quesnel, BC Transit and the Province are partnering with the city to expand priority services in the community. This continues the work the Province, BC Transit and local governments are doing to provide improved transit services.

“Our communities are growing and need public-transit systems that are reliable and affordable,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We have seen that when people have access to an extensive transit system, they use it. This investment ensures that our transit systems can continue to serve communities effectively.”

This investment in the local-transit system ensures that public-transit services can continue to offer dependable transportation options for people in Quesnel. People will see the enhanced service beginning September 2024.

The expanded service in Quesnel is part of improved transit service in communities across B.C. To support communities and ensure that people have continued access to the public transit they rely on, the Province is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion. BC Transit is expanding systems to shape the growth of communities that will benefit from new routes, more buses and improved service.