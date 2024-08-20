BC Transit services expand in Squamish
CANADA, August 20 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion in 36 systems around the province.
Service expansion:
Squamish Conventional:
- Introducing a new deviation of Route 5 South Parks to provide seasonal support to oceanfront development.
- This has introduced 800 additional hours to the system from June 2024.
Squamish Custom:
- Additional handyDART service during peak hours of the morning and evening.
- Extending weeknight service until 5:30 p.m. and additional holiday service.
- This will introduce 930 additional hours to the system beginning January 2025.