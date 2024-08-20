Submit Release
BC Transit services expand in Squamish

CANADA, August 20 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion in 36 systems around the province.

Service expansion:

Squamish Conventional:

  • Introducing a new deviation of Route 5 South Parks to provide seasonal support to oceanfront development.
  • This has introduced 800 additional hours to the system from June 2024.

Squamish Custom:

  • Additional handyDART service during peak hours of the morning and evening.
  • Extending weeknight service until 5:30 p.m. and additional holiday service.
  • This will introduce 930 additional hours to the system beginning January 2025.

