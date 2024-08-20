BC Transit services expand in Terrace

CANADA, August 20 - People who use the handyDART system in Terrace are seeing improved service as a result of evening weekday service until 5:30 p.m.

To promote improved accessibility and support the continued growth of Terrace, BC Transit and the Province are partnering with the city to expand priority services in the community. This continues the work the Province, BC Transit and local governments are doing to provide improved transit services.

“Our communities are growing and need public-transit systems that are reliable and affordable,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We have seen that when people have access to an extensive transit system, they use it. This investment ensures that our transit systems can continue to deliver unparalleled services to the people who need it.”

This investment in the local-transit system ensures that public-transit services can continue to offer dependable transportation options for people in Terrace. The enhanced service began in April 2024.

The expanded service in Terrace is part of improved transit service in communities across B.C. To support communities and ensure that people have continued access to the public transit they rely on, the Province is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion. BC Transit is expanding systems to shape the growth of communities that will benefit from new routes, more buses and improved service.