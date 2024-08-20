BC Transit services expand in Whistler

CANADA, August 20 - People who use transit in Whistler are seeing improved service as a result of increased frequency and improved seasonal service.

To support increased ridership and the continued growth of Whistler, BC Transit and the Province are partnering with the town to expand priority services in the community. This continues the work the Province, BC Transit and local governments are doing to provide improved transit services.

“Our communities are growing, and they require dependable and affordable public transit,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We have seen that when people have access to an extensive transit system, they use it. This investment guarantees that our transit systems will continue to provide exceptional service for people who use it.”

This investment in the local-transit system ensures that public-transit services can continue to offer dependable transportation options for people in Whistler. People are seeing the enhanced service from April 2024, with additional expansion planned for November 2024.

The expanded service in Whistler is part of improved transit service in communities across B.C. To support communities and ensure that people have continued access to the public transit they rely on, the Province is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion. BC Transit is expanding systems to shape the growth of communities that will benefit from new routes, more buses and improved service.