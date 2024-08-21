Church Of God In Christ Launches COGIC Counts: Getting Souls To The Polls

COGIC Counts: Getting Souls To The Polls

As people of faith, we have a divine mandate to be stewards of justice and equity. COGIC Counts is more than just a call to vote; it's a call to action for our communities...” — COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) is proud to announce the launch of the Presiding Bishop's Episcopal Call to Political Responsibility through the "COGIC Counts: Getting Souls To The Polls" initiative. In this decisive moment in history, COGIC congregations across the nation are spearheading a strategic campaign to raise awareness about the importance of building solidarity and gaining political power through voting.

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard emphasizes the critical nature of this initiative: "As people of faith, we have a divine mandate to be stewards of justice and equity. COGIC Counts is more than just a call to vote; it's a call to action for our communities to stand united and ensure that our voices are heard at every level of government. Our votes are not just ballots—they are instruments of change."

The COGIC Counts initiative is committed to registering all eligible voters within our congregations and communities. A key component of this initiative is the introduction of a powerful new tool, Vote.org. Through our collaboration with Vote.org, COGIC congregations now have access to a comprehensive solution that connects voters, organizes critical information, and ensures that voters can easily check their registration status, locate polling places, and identify early voting and absentee ballot submission deadlines.

Bishop Talbert Swan, Chairman of the COGIC Counts Initiative, underscores the significance of this partnership: "Vote.org provides us with the resources we need to mobilize our communities effectively. This partnership allows us to equip our members with the tools necessary to participate fully in the democratic process. Our mission is simple yet profound: register, vote, and make your voice heard."

The mission of COGIC Counts is to empower individuals and communities to fulfill their civic responsibilities. Working together, we can ensure that our collective voice resonates across the nation.

For more information about the COGIC Counts Initiative, please visit www.cogic.org.

About the Church Of God In Christ, Inc.:

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) is a Christian organization in the Holiness-Pentecostal tradition. It is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States, with 12,000 congregations in over 105 countries represented globally. COGIC is committed to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ, promoting spiritual growth, and empowering communities to achieve justice and equity through faith and action.

COGIC Counts Video Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.