Master Sgt. Jeffery Davis: Mentoring the Next Generation of First Sergeants

Have you ever wondered what a First Sergeant really does? You've likely seen them around the unit, helping your fellow Airmen or even called on them yourself. The better question might be: what doesn't a First Sergeant do?

It's hard to sum up such a broad but specialized duty in a few words, but the bottom line is they're always there when you need them. Also known as a First Shirt, or simply Shirt, they generally have a big smile, positive attitude and are full of the advice you need to hear when you need to hear it. They are guides, a helping hand and a shoulder to lean on when no one else is there.

These individuals play a pivotal role, offering guidance to commanders regarding the preparedness, well-being, and overall quality of life of Airmen and their families, ensuring the force remains mission-ready and meets the commander’s intent. Their responsibility and authority are crucial in shaping the future of the Force.

They are members just like you, who answered the call to further help others in any way they could. Master Sgt. Jeffery Davis is living proof.

Davis is currently serving as the 908th Force Support Squadron’s First Sergeant and is also an adjunct instructor at the Air Force First Sergeant Academy.

“I love the analogy of a person’s ‘toolbox’ when dealing with people and their problems,” says Davis. “An awesome First Sergeant is a Leatherman; a tool for many uses.”

Davis began his military career in 1987 when he joined the active-duty Air Force in the field of security forces. He later separated in 1993 and became a police officer in Montgomery, Alabama. In 2010, he decided to return to duty, this time joining the Air Force Reserve as a hydraulics mechanic in the 908th Maintenance Group.

During his break in service, he found a calling for officer investigative work, putting him in situations where he was dealing with people and their problems at all levels. Those interactions made such an impact on him that working on aircraft wasn't fulfilling his innate desire to work with people.

Soon after this revelation, Davis took advantage of the opportunity to attend the Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy to further his enlisted professional military education, graduating in January 2021. Then, in 2021, he attended the FSA, graduating in July 2021, and was assigned to the 908th FSS.

“A truly great leader is someone who knows what it's like to be in a dark place, knows the taste of failure, and understands what it's like to fall backward,” Davis shared. “Many people come to the proverbial crossroad and truly have an option to take a path of redemption or failure.”

Drawing from his life experiences, investigative background as an officer, and instructor experience in civilian law enforcement, Davis was confident he would be successful as a squadron First Sergeant. After some time in the role, he gained valuable experience with people, programs, and administrative processes and became eager to share his wealth of knowledge with current and aspiring First Sergeants.

What better way to fulfill that desire than by instructing upcoming First Sergeants who will return to their units, positively impact their Airmen, and continue the cycle?

“I saw an opportunity to mentor Airmen in dealing with human interactions outside of the military. Many military members live off base, have children who attend off-base schools and frequent off-base establishments. We often forget that we are still people with real problems outside of military issues.”

Davis serves as an adjunct instructor for the Justice Flight. The flight consists of 12 members from the Guard, Active Duty, and Reserve components. Over the course of 20 academic days, Davis facilitates open discussion and feedback, allowing students to role-play scenarios while their peers observe how they handle various experiences and perspectives acting as First Sergeants and Airmen.

“As an adjunct instructor, Davis had to have at least two years of First Sergeant experience and excellent enlisted performance boards. However, it is Davis’ demeanor that sets him apart from his peers,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brandi Powell, FSA Director of Operations. “His kind and supportive, yet stern approach makes him the ideal instructor for our team.”

Davis consistently receives excellent feedback from his students because he fosters a well-rounded learning environment that encourages them to be themselves and grow into their roles as First Sergeants. The relationships he builds with his students form a mentorship bond, inspiring them to go out into the field and enhance the force for future Airmen. One concept he instills in his students is that while all the information you need may be in the books, the emotions are not.

When asked collectively, his students agree that his teaching style is personable, open, and relevant to the real world, engaging the class to think independently. He excels at offering alternative perspectives, demonstrating emotional intelligence, and showing vulnerability, which reassures the class and builds rapport. Many even mentioned that they cannot tell he is one of two reserve instructors due to the depth of his experiences and the quality of the information he presents.

“In the instructor role, I have many students with various levels of experience. During the course, I gain so much more information about people, issues, problems, processes, and opportunities I would probably never be exposed to,” said Davis. “I love having them in class because they are a wealth of information and a great opportunity for me to learn even more.”

Davis is an essential team member for the FSA. With more than 100 First Sergeant vacancies across the Air Force Reserve Command, they can't afford to be short an instructor at any time. Davis’ contributions help maintain high production numbers and impact Airmen one student at a time.

“If he didn’t provide his support when he does, we would likely have to be down a flight. That means 13 squadrons without a First Sergeant, 13 commanders without key advisors, 13 councils without peer support,” says Powell. “If he helps his students be half the First Sergeant he is, our force will be in great shape!”

Davis is a standout leader wherever he goes. He can inspire people to listen, respect, and follow him. He shares his passion for helping others and instills that same spirit in those he meets. He's motivating, knows how to actively listen, and has an empathetic mind, understanding when someone just needs to be heard.

He values his network of friends, coaches, and mentors in his Worldwide Shirt Council and encourages others to take the leap and become a First Sergeant in the Air Force.