Shapiro Administration Celebrates Bipartisan State Budget Win for Pennsylvania Tourism, Visits Presque Isle State Park in Erie County

DCED Secretary Rick Siger visited Pennsylvania’s Erie County beaches and met with owners of small businesses that depend on tourism to help fuel local and regional growth.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan budget includes $15 million to support tourism, which generates $76 billion and supports more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA.

Erie, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined local leaders and business owners on Beach #8 at Presque Isle State Park, Erie County, administered by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to highlight major investments by Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-2025 budget to support tourism, create jobs, and spur the economy across Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget includes a $15 million investment in tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

“From beautiful state parks like Presque Isle, to our outdoor recreation businesses, to hospitality and entertainment industries across the Commonwealth, tourism is a powerful economic engine generating over $76 billion a year and supporting more than 486,000 jobs,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Governor Shapiro recognizes that tourism benefits nearly every corner of Pennsylvania. The new, bipartisan budget increase for tourism marketing will give Pennsylvanians more opportunities to pursue their passion, support their families, and succeed.”

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast including New York City, Baltimore, and Washington DC. The Commonwealth’s main streets and small towns, world class restaurants and bars, top tier events and sports, renowned historical sites, verdant state parks and thrilling outdoor recreation can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of getaways and experiences.

“At Presque Isle State Park, you can snap a photo of both a sunrise and a sunset with your toes in the sand! Amazing outdoor experiences can be had on millions of acres of parks and forests, and thousands of miles of trails and waterways in the Commonwealth,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “The investment in tourism secured by Governor Shapiro in the budget helps us show visitors and Pennsylvanians the fun they can have outdoors that in turn supports the economies of the local communities that welcome and serve them.”

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses — all while improving residents’ quality of life.

“Presque Isle State Park is one of our region’s most cherished natural treasures, attracting visitors from across Pennsylvania and beyond,” said Senator Dan Laughlin. “This event highlights the vital role tourism plays in driving our local economy and supporting small businesses. The funding provided in the 2024-25 Pennsylvania state budget is a testament to our commitment to preserving these beautiful spaces and ensuring they continue to be accessible and welcoming to all. By investing in tourism, we’re not just promoting our natural resources — we’re investing in the future of our communities.”

“Erie and the entire region benefit hugely from state investments – not just making for a better Presque Isle, but helping local businesses expand or bringing new employers to town,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro. “The budget increases we were able to make happen last month will help us all even more. I make sure that Erie has a loud voice in Harrisburg, and Governor Shapiro hears us. He is a friend who gets stuff done.”

“Erie’s natural beauty and rich history offer a unique blend of attractions that can transform our city into a premier tourist destination,” said Representative Robert Merski. “From the sparkling waters of Lake Erie to the cultural treasures within our museums, we have the potential to create an experience that’s not just a visit, but a journey through the heart of Pennsylvania’s heritage. Let’s invest in Erie, let’s celebrate Erie, and let’s share Erie with the world.”

The 2024-2025 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program;

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. Get more information on how the Governor’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians online.

