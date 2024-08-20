“I finally feel positive about my present and future” – Hanna’s story

Hanna has been diagnosed with EUPD (emotionally unstable personality disorder), depression and anxiety over the years. With support from art therapy, her loved ones and Rethink Mental Illness’ Sheffield Crisis House, she has been able to build a joyful life. This year, she will be doing a fundraised skydive for Rethink Mental Illness.

I'm 25 and I've experienced anxiety, depression and emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD). I was 15 when I was first diagnosed with anxiety and depression. I didn’t understand what was going on with me, I thought it was normal to feel low and tired constantly. I didn’t realise I was experiencing anxiety or depression, and was kind of shocked when I found out and learnt about these diagnoses.

I felt confused and almost embarrassed about being diagnosed. None of my friends understood or believed what I was going through at the time. They thought I was just bunking off school and watching movies all day, which wasn’t the case at all. I was put on antidepressants. I was doing my GCSEs at the time, but wasn’t able to attend school because of my condition. I managed to slowly go back in after Christmas, managing to complete 8 GCSEs despite experiencing horrendous symptoms.

I've had support from various mental health services and NHS professionals over the past 10 years, ranging from medication to different therapies. I've also had a lot of help and support from my close family and friends, which I'm forever grateful for!