CarParts.com Co-Founder Requests In-Person Meeting with Board After Recent Earnings Report (Nasdaq:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Con Hitchcock, attorney representing Mehran Nia, released the following statement on behalf of Mr. Nia:

"Since co-founding CarParts.com (Nasdaq:PRTS), I have created hundreds of millions of dollars in shareholder wealth. A few weeks ago, the second quarter earnings of CarParts.com were released. Many long-term, loyal, and patient shareholders of CarParts.com are concerned over that earnings report. In the interest of turning around the Company, I hereby request an in-person meeting with the entire Board. I believe that open dialogue and direct communication are essential to addressing these concerns effectively. Should an in-person meeting not be possible, I am prepared to share my turnaround plans publicly to ensure that all stakeholders are fully informed and engaged in the process."

Mr. Nia further stated: "In the interest of avoiding confusion, I ask that if a shareholder wants to discuss the situation, the shareholder not call me but instead call my attorney, Con Hitchcock, at (202) 489-4813."

Con Hitchcock
Hitchcock Law Firm PLLC
+1 202-489-4813
conh@hitchlaw.com

