Habitat Learn partners with Humber College to launch first-of-its-kind micro-credential

Habitat Learn and Humber College are proud to announce the launch of a new online, micro-credential in Captioning for Academic and Professional Purposes.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Habitat Learn and Humber College are proud to announce the launch of a new online, micro-credential in Captioning for Academic and Professional Purposes . This pioneering program addresses the urgent need for skilled captioners and seeks to provide consistent quality and standardize the captioning industry in Canada, offering a flexible and comprehensive learning experience."I hope this short program will equip future captioners with the tools to serve the post-secondary community and that they feel like they are a valuable part of their clients' educational endeavours.” Says H-M Teo, Instructor at Humber College and Learning Development Coach of Habitat Learn. “It’s an incredibly rewarding and exciting profession because each job is unique. As a captioner, you become really aware of how people digest information differently and you get more acquainted with the nuances in knowledge transfer.”The micro-credential is designed to be completed within 8 weeks and offers a concentrated and focused learning experience. Guided by an accessibility expert, students will explore this essential industry and put their skills into practice through exercises and real-world simulations. Learners will develop both the essential professional skills, such as communication and confidentiality, and practical hard skills, including captioning standards, typing speed, and note-taking techniques.“Captioning is essential for fostering inclusivity and enabling content to reach diverse audiences. This in-demand skill is beneficial across all fields - especially in media, education, marketing and communication.” Larisa Duravetz, Associate Dean, Continuous Professional Learning at Humber College.Key Features of the Micro-Credential:Focus on accessibility and inclusivity, incorporating techniques for captioning and supporting students with disabilities.Delivered by Humber College and industry experts for a rich learning experience.Flexible online format allows students to learn at their own pace with a live, online 1-hour weekly class (recorded for those unable to attend) and approximately 1-2 hours of self-study each week.Developed through a comprehensive needs analysis to ensure the curriculum aligns with industry demands.Real-world simulations and exercises to practice essential skills.The earner of this micro-credential can efficiently take notes, manually caption lectures and videos, and make documents accessible to users who use screen readers to process their documents.Habitat Learn and Humber College are committed to providing high-quality, accessible education that prepares individuals for success in the workforce.Registration for the micro-credential in Captioning for Academic and Professional Purposes is now open.About Habitat LearnHabitat Learn is a leading provider of software and services designed to empower students of all abilities through provision of note taking and captioning software and services. Our mission is to remove barriers to learning and create truly inclusive educational environments.About Humber CollegeHumber College offers a dynamic polytechnic education that seamlessly integrates theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on training. By partnering with employers, Humber ensures students gain invaluable real-world experience. The college's state-of-the-art and creatively designed learning environments foster innovative and entrepreneurial thinking, equipping students with the skills needed for today's careers and the challenges of tomorrow.

