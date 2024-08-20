HIP Video Promo Presents: Porter Block release summery new music video "Ocean Breeze"

Porter Block is back with another smash hit right before summer ends "Ocean Breeze"

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long established as a steward of the kind of bright, finely crafted earworms that have continued to evolve from the origins of Rock N Roll through today’s best power-pop, Porter Block tunesmith Peter Block wears his musical hearts on his sleeve this time around. This breezy new track from the veteran NYC minstrel of good vibrations is the sound of surrendering to total summer relaxation.

In the contrast of a bright sun and a cool beverage, the stress of everyday life starts to vanish. The wind off the shore picks up the perfect soundtrack from Porter Block’s “Ocean Breeze.” The band makes no secret of their love for the sounds of Brian Wilson and Jonathan Richman. The lilting vocal harmonies and muted guitar arpeggios of “Ocean Breeze” lift the listener back to the shimmering summery hits of the mid-1960s Beach Boys, in a loving homage that proves the diverting effect of these lush sounds is timeless. But the song is far from a throwback. “Ocean Breeze” reveals the tension that needs to be released with a touch of Pink Floydian strain: “Save me from these city streets.” That prayer is answered with rich, layered backing vocals and lyrics about the belief that the ocean breeze and love is all that’s needed to make life glisten again.

The “Ocean Breeze” video is pure fun and a winking dose of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia. The band, filmed in black and white with matching striped shirts and white slacks, recreates some of the iconic poses and timeless dance moves of the Beach Boys’ earliest videos in the flickering light of a retro TV set. But then the film cuts to the washed-out color of a 1980s videotape and the unvarnished, unrehearsed scenes of a scruffy band typical of the earliest low-budget MTV days. The music video continues to play with contrasts throughout this lighthearted, entertaining video. From the come-hither glances of comely but conservative early ’60s bathing beauties to full-color footage of surfers and beach crowds. The video is as feel-good as the song. Even if viewers are stuck in an office with a struggling air conditioner, they’ll instantly be riding on the cool, easeful vacation vibes of “Ocean Breeze.”

