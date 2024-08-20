HIP Video Promo Presents: Edwin Cohen premieres new lyric video "Alexander's Messiah"

Edwin Cohen and Chris Ray join forces on new single "Alexander's Messiah"

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lifelong Texan, Edwin Cohen has lived through quite a handful of historical events as well as multiple eras of musical creation and development. With the unwavering support of his parents throughout the 1950s in booming Fort Worth, Texas, Edwin Cohen was in his early 20s when he began seriously writing music in hopes of making it a career. At 24 years old, he wrote “Mr. Success” which was then praised and sung by legendary Frank Sinatra. He has written songs, many for well-known artists, including Tom Jones, Eric Clapton, and The McGuire Sisters. Since then, he has continued writing beautiful, enchanting songs with the collaboration of talented artists. At the age of ninety, he’s still going strong.

Man is on a constant search for an escape from poor choices and memories made in the past that clog the brain. “Alexander’s Messiah” follows a man’s journey of trying to feel “chosen” after hearing a friend’s grand realization of life. Through beautiful orchestral melodies and twinkling piano, Vocalist Chris Ray takes the listener on a trip to discover one’s destiny. With a crisp, strong, electrifying voice, Ray is one of the many talented creatives Cohen unearths to assist him with his wonderfully crafted, fully realized songcraft.

We follow a man who longs for reason to his life, through outside perspectives of him waiting patiently for a change to happen, and through the visions he has in his mind. Time slips away as he looks for an answer, but he still sits in his lonesome home hoping something will happen to him. His version of “Heaven on Earth” becomes less tangible as images of beautiful landscapes and wild weather wipe through his mind. Sometimes all it takes for one to “achieve something higher” is a sense of purpose and a little divine intervention.

