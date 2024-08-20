President Biden Approves Governor Scott's Major Disaster Declaration Request

Montpelier Vt. – President Joseph Biden today approved Governor Phil Scott’s request for a FEMA major disaster declaration for Vermont to assist individuals and communities in recovering from flooding that occurred from July 9 to 11, 2024.

“The impact of this storm on communities and individuals has been significant, and while these federal resources won’t alleviate all of those burdens, this financial support is critical to our state’s recovery,” said Governor Scott. “I appreciate President Biden and FEMA’s support, and we’re ready to help Vermonters and municipalities throughout recovery.”

This FEMA major disaster declaration provides funding for individuals in Addison, Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, and Essex counties to apply to FEMA for assistance. The Individual Assistance (IA) program helps people impacted by the disaster seek some reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, lodging, and other expenses.

To apply for IA funds, impacted Vermonters in the eligible counties should register at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. Even if you have previously reported damage to 2-1-1, you must register with and apply to FEMA.

The declaration also includes funding to help cities and towns in Addison, Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, and Essex counties repair and restore public infrastructure damaged by the floods. Vermont has requested Orange county be added to the declaration. A decision on that request will be made shortly. The Public Assistance program allows communities to receive 75% reimbursement for emergency storm repairs to public infrastructure. Town applicant briefings will be scheduled and announced soon.

It is important to note this declaration does not include damage to private and public property caused by storms on July 30. A separate FEMA major disaster declaration request will be made for that storm soon. Homeowners and renters should still report damages and losses related to the July 30 storm to 2-1-1.

For farmers, the Governor has also requested a Secretarial natural disaster designation for multiple counties which will allow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to agricultural producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Currently, FSA is requesting to run programs to repair and restore agricultural land and to provide payments for losses on crops and livestock holdings.

Individuals and municipalities that suffered damage in all recent storms should continue to clean up and make repairs. Take photos and thoroughly document expenses.

The State will continue to provide updates to help eligible individuals apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, including the availability of Disaster Recovery Centers for in-person support.

