PureForge Brake Technology may have a solution to the Tahoe (PPV), Brake Noise Issue

PureForge® Brakes Atomic Forging® WORKS!

PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureForge was recently approached by the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office in Rapid City, SD regarding its needs for a solution to the brake noise and durability issues it faces on the new Tahoe police patrol vehicles (PPV). PureForge responded with its proprietary Atomic-Forged rotor and pad brake kit and sent it to Tom Heitsch (Pennington County Sheriff’s Department fleet manager)."Unfortunately, the new generation of Chevy Tahoe's PPV (2021-2024) in our current patrol fleet has a consistent brake noise issue. We received an associated Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) from GM (BN# 22-NA-165) notifying us of the situation and to date the replacement parts have not solved the noise issue. Also, I know that across the six-state region, fleet managers are continuing to deal with the brake noise issue. We are testing a set of PureForge brakes now and they're making a big difference. No more brake noise, and they are not wearing, just like my previous experiences with PureForge brakes!”, says Heitsch."As the fleet manager for Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, South Dakota, I look for ways to save money on high-cost maintenance items, such as brake repairs. But now, also eliminating a seemingly systemic brake noise problem is a bonus for switching to PureForge Brakes," he added.Gordon Heidacker, CEO of PureForge says,” a unique aspect of PureForge technology is that we have the ability to address a number of traditional braking problems. PureForge Brakes has REAL proven advantages that address some customer noise complaints, and the technology can provide real COST SAVINGS (TCO) tied to confirmed longevity and durability performance”.“Our brake technology provides a host of features and benefits that add real value to any braking application, we know that PureForge technology is a perfect fleet solution for the owner who is actually writing the checks”, added Heidacker.Features and added benefits such as:• Extended Rotor and Pad Life• Friction Surface Rust Control• Improved Dust Control• More Consistent Brake Pedal Feel/ Brake Fade Control• DVT Control• Laser Branding/Laser Serialization• Light weightingThe PureForge Brakes are available to fleet owners everywhere. For more information or to order products, go to our website: www.pureforge.com or please contact:

