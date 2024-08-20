Officer Involved Shooting in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

CITY of WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in the City of Wisconsin Rapids, Wood County, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

At approximately 12:32 a.m., Wisconsin Rapids police officers responded to a report of domestic violence at residence on the 900 block of 14th Street South in the City of Wisconsin Rapids. The subject fled the scene in their vehicle. Soon after, a Portage County Sheriff’s deputy located the subject’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The subject fled and a pursuit ensued heading westbound on State Highway 54. During the pursuit, the subject fired a handgun multiple times at law enforcement. The subject’s vehicle became disabled near 8th street and East Grand Avenue. The subject fired additional shots at law enforcement, striking law enforcement vehicles and fled on foot.

Shortly thereafter, the subject was located by a drone on the roof of a residence near 9th and Grape Street in Wisconsin Rapids. The subject fired additional shots at a drone and law enforcement, who returned fire and struck the subject.

Law enforcement began lifesaving measures, and the subject was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative assignment, per agency policies.

Involved law enforcement were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Wood County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.