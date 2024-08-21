Novaestiq’s Partner Croma-Pharma Announces Submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for saypha® MagIQ™

Novaestiq Company Logo

1st submission in the United States for saypha® line of dermal fillers represents a key Novaestiq milestone

The submission is a foundational milestone for Novaestiq and supports our effort to create the next great aesthetic company” — Miles Harrison, CEO

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novaestiq Corp., a growth-oriented aesthetic company that focuses on delivering intelligent and innovative skin solutions to practices and patients announced today that earlier this year its partner Croma-Pharma GmbH finalized submission of its premarket approval (PMA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the sayphaMagIQ™ hyaluronic acid dermal filler. Novaestiq plans to commercialize sayphaMagIQ™ beginning in early 2025.“We are delighted that our partner Croma has submitted this first filler product to the FDA,” said Miles Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, Novaestiq. “The submission is a foundational milestone for Novaestiq and supports our effort to create the next great aesthetic company. We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners at Croma as we drive our “ Aesthetics for All ™” ethos."The PMA application includes results from the U.S. pivotal study, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the products in a multicenter, blinded, split face, controlled, non-inferiority designed trial. Patients were followed for 12 months from initial treatment. A total of 270 patients were enrolled and received sayphaMagIQ™ in one NLF and JuvedermUltra XC in the contralateral NLF. sayphaMagIQ™ met the primary endpoint at 24 weeks. Additional information will be shared at upcoming medical conferences.sayphaMagIQ™ has 8+ years of global experience and is manufactured by Croma in Leobendorf, Austria. More than 22 million syringes have been manufactured from the sayphaproduct line demonstrating high quality, a proven safety profile, and consistent performance in over 80 markets around the world. Novaestiq anticipates that their partner Croma will be submitting a second filler product for approval early in 2025.About NovaestiqNovaestiq is a private, growth-oriented company that boasts a broad range of aesthetic and dermatology products that are both practice and patient/consumer focused. Novaestiq is poised to bring a variety of intelligent and innovative skin solutions to the market in the coming months and years. With a strong emphasis on driving practice success, Novaestiq is set to redefine industry standards. www.novaestiq.com For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Drew Fine, Chief Commercial Officer. Email: drew@novaestiq.comMedia Relations Novaestiq Corp. Email: inquiries@novaestiq.com

