Conducting Deficient Ancestry Inquiry Is Reversible Error

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that an inadequate inquiry by a child welfare agency as to the possible Indigenous American ancestry of a dependent child under the California Indian Child Welfare Act requires conditional reversal of a juvenile court’s order terminating parental rights even if both parents deny any such ancestry and here is no evidence suggesting it.

