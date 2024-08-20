The California Supreme Court held yesterday that an inadequate inquiry by a child welfare agency as to the possible Indigenous American ancestry of a dependent child under the California Indian Child Welfare Act requires conditional reversal of a juvenile court’s order terminating parental rights even if both parents deny any such ancestry and here is no evidence suggesting it.
You just read:
Conducting Deficient Ancestry Inquiry Is Reversible Error
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.