Gridscape and Grape Solar Join Forces to Accelerate Distributed Renewable Energy Microgrids in California and Beyond

Gridscape Partners with Grape Solar in Expanding Microgrid Systems

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA , August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gridscape , the largest developer of small to mid-sized renewable energy microgrid products and solutions in California, today announced a partnership with Grape Solar , a supply chain specialist, to source, qualify and procure components for Gridscape's distributed renewable energy microgrids in California and other states.“Gridscape and Grape Solar share a common vision of creating a virtual network of renewable energy islands supported by a virtual network of domestically sourced components that can be delivered to the right place at the right time," commented Vipul Gore, President and CEO of Gridscape, "This partnership leverages our two companies’ extensive knowledge, decades of experience in our own competitive space.""Since we met Gridscape a year ago at RE+ in Las Vegas, we have witnessed tremendous growth in their deployment in the microgrid projects in California and elsewhere. Vipul and his team are absolutely world class, with offices in California, UK and India. Gridscape is one of the very few microgrid developers who can serve the customers 24/7. We are thrilled Grape Solar is partnering with Gridscape as strategic supply chain partner and we look forward to contributing to Gridscape's massive deployment in the coming years," said Ocean Yuan, President and CEO of Grape Solar.This partnership covers a long-term supply agreement for a wide range of equipment and materials such as solar PV panels, inverters, transformers, batteries, etc. that make up various essential building blocks in the Gridscape’s microgrid systems.About Gridscape:Gridscape is the largest renewable energy local sustainable power plant (microgrid) developer and operator in California. With over 100 microgrids in various stages of deployment and multiple CEC and DOE grants, Gridscape sets the standard for high quality, cost-effective, standards based renewable emergency microgrids for vast range of C&I sites including fire stations, municipal buildings, cities, manufacturing facilities, affordable housing, warehouse and fleet EV charging. Gridscape’s advanced AI/ML based energy management systems powering the vast network of microgrids not only provides energy savings, resilience and sustainability to the customers but also provides ancillary grid services, long lifetime battery performance and 24x7 operational peace of mind to customers. For more information, please visit www.grid-scape.com About Grape Solar:Grape Solar is a pioneer in marketing and distributing grid tie and off-grid systems the Nation's largest big box retailers since 2009. Grape Solar was founded by award winning entrepreneur Ocean Yuan in Eugene, Oregon in 2009. Ocean Yuan has been advocating "Everything and anything about solar needs to be made in the USA and can be lower cost than imports with right public policies." Since the passing of Inflation Reduction Act two years ago, Grape Solar has pioneered its signature VSiP (Virtual Solar Industrial Park) to assist manufacturers from the globe to relocate their manufacturing facilities to Oregon and beyond. For more information, please visit: www.grapesolar.com

