The Literacy Lab Named a 2024 Library of Congress Literacy Award Honoree

Leading Men Fellows at The Literacy Lab provide early literacy instruction to young students.

Annual award recognizes organizations that provide exemplary strategies to promote literacy and reading

We are truly honored to be recognized for our innovative and impactful strategies to promote literacy and reading” — Dr. Heather Jenkins, President & CEO of The Literacy Lab

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literacy Lab , a national leader in providing children – in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities – from age 3 through grade 3 with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction, has been named a 2024 Library of Congress Literacy Awards Program Successful Practice Honoree. This marks the first year The Literacy Lab has been recognized with the Library of Congress’ prestigious award.The Library of Congress Literacy Awards Program recognizes organizations in the United States and abroad that provide exemplary, innovative, sustainable, and replicable strategies to promote literacy and reading.“We are truly honored to be recognized for our innovative and impactful strategies to promote literacy and reading,” said Dr. Heather Jenkins, President and CEO of The Literacy Lab. “Being recognized by the Library of Congress is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redress systemic educational inequities for students in systemically underserved communities by providing evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction. Congratulations to the entire Literacy Lab team on this recognition and for their hard work in helping The Literacy Lab become a national leader in early literacy instruction.”The Literacy Awards Program was established by The Library of Congress in 2013. The annual awards program recognizes organizations for their outstanding achievements in advancing literacy.To celebrate this year’s winners and honorees, the Library of Congress will convene the award recipients for a symposium and recognition event at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC this October. Additional information on the awards and previous winners, as well as an interactive program map, are available at www.loc.gov/literacy Since its inception in 2009, The Literacy Lab, celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, has served more than 36,000 students across the country to help accelerate equitable literacy gains. Fulfilling its mission has helped The Literacy Lab become a national leader in providing marginalized communities with dedicated literacy skills practice sessions in partnership with school districts.For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit https://theliteracylab.org # # #About The Literacy LabThe Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.