Wrongful Death Attorney Assistance Available in Franklin MA and Worcester MA

Wrongful death assistance is a service offered by Attorney Daniel Cardinal and his law firm Franklin Law Group with expansion into Worcester and Franklin MA. Losing a loved one in a wrongful death is one of the most difficult experiences in life especially if that person dies due to the negligence, recklessness, or deliberate actions of another individual or entity. This term can encompass many scenarios including car accidents, medical malpractice, workplace accidents, and more.In the state of Massachusetts, families of the victims may file a wrongful death claim against the party responsible for the death to seek monetary damages. Massachusetts General Laws - Part III, Title II, Ch. 229, Section 2 - outline the possible damages for a claim, including the coverage of expenses and losses such as medical bills, burial cost, loss of reasonably expected income, and loss of consortium.In order to pursue a Wrongful Death claim, the victim's family must first file in the probate courts to have a representative of the estate of the victim named. The representative of the estate is often a family member whose purpose is to pursue the rights of the victim and ensure the estate and the beneficiaries have the ability to seek compensation from the negligent party and the negligent party's insurance company.When initiating a Wrongful Death claim, it is important to be as timely as possible since the statute of limitations on Wrongful Death cases in Massachusetts is only three years from the date of the victim's death. The family may need to seek legal counsel to meet deadlines with the probate court and the Superior Civil Court.Once the probate court has approved the representative, the representative will receive letters of authority, granting the representative the power to pursue the Wrongful Death claim against the negligent party.The representative of the estate is also responsible for validating the will of the deceased -if there is one- settling debts and taxes, identifying the deceased's assets and taking inventory of the estate. Once the Wrongful Death claim has reached a settlement, any monetary damages won by the representative will be integrated into the estate as a part of the whole estate. After this, the representative will distribute all assets to the beneficiaries of the estate, including the settlement proceeds from the wrongful death claim.

