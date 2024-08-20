New long-term care home coming to Quesnel

CANADA, August 20 - Seniors in Quesnel will have greater access to care closer to home with the approval of a new long-term care home, which will bring more than 220 new publicly funded beds to the community.

“The new long-term care home in Quesnel marks another step forward in our commitment to providing high-quality care for our growing population of seniors in British Columbia,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “This new home will enable seniors to age with dignity in a community they know, close to family and friends.”

The new home will add 221 new beds and replace 67 beds from Dunrovin Park Lodge, for a total of 288 beds. The home will be located on land provided by the City of Quesnel. It will be built and operated by Providence Living in partnership with Northern Health under a project development agreement. Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in fall 2026 following the design phase and is expected to be ready for residents in late 2028.

“Seniors are a crucial part of our communities and it is up to us to ensure they receive the best possible care,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long-Term Care. “This new long-term care home in Quesnel will strengthen care for seniors. It will be a safe, welcoming place where seniors are able to receive the quality care they need while remaining active in the community they call home.”

The home will be designed as households, each accommodating 12 residents, with every resident having a private single-bed room and bathroom. It will include social and recreational spaces typical of a home, such as living rooms, dining rooms, activity areas and access to outdoor spaces.

“Seniors in Quesnel will greatly benefit from this addition of beds to their community,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health. “This new long-term care home will allow people to age with dignity, close to their loved ones, and it is one example of how we are delivering for people in rural and remote areas.”

The new long-term care home will also offer a 32-space adult day program designed to support older adults living independently at home. The program will provide social connection, engaging activities, exercise and health checks for seniors facing health challenges, ensuring they can maintain their independence while receiving essential services to support their health and well-being.

Long-term care homes provide care for people with complex-care needs who can no longer live safely and independently at home, and who require 24-hour supervision for a range of services delivered by well-trained staff.

To meet growing demand, government has invested approximately $3.5 billion since 2018-19 to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Colleen Nyce, board chair, Northern Health Authority –

“With our aging population in B.C., increasing long-term care capacity is becoming more important than ever. By partnering with Providence Living, we are able to increase the number of long-term care facilities we’re building in the North, while ensuring that we are providing the best care possible to seniors in a home-like environment. I am grateful for this partnership and for all of our staff who go above and beyond in providing exceptional care to seniors in all of our communities.”

Mark Blandford, president and CEO, Providence Living –

“In collaboration with Northern Health, Providence Living is delighted to bring our unique vision for long-term care to the seniors of Quesnel. Providence is dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors by transforming conventional long-term care homes into long-term care villages that embody evidence-based practices and research. These villages are designed to be vibrant communities where residents are supported to maintain their independence, social connections and the personal routines that give them comfort and purpose.”

Quick Facts: