Top Army intelligence officer visits largest annual U.S. Army Reserve training exercise

FORT MCCOY, Wis. –

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Anthony Hale, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army, G-2, visited U.S. Army Reserve military intelligence soldiers training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 8-9, 2024.

As the Army’s top intelligence officer, Hale’s travels allowed him to engage with troops assigned to the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) participating in this summer’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), the largest annual U.S. Army Reserve centered exercise.

The MIRC’s 321st Military Intelligence Battalion (General Support) worked hard to deliver vital intelligence capabilities while operating in an austere field environment. They established a secure area and set up communications equipment while dealing with the challenges presented by the exercise. Their training focus included providing intelligence to the exercise’s corps level staff engaged in large scale combat operations.

The MIRC’s commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski, accompanied Hale and his staff during the visit.

“We are all in this together as one,” said Hale, addressing soldiers during a town hall he held with the unit operating deep in the training area.

With over 7,000 participants, Hale commented on the scale of CSTX. “This, I would submit, is larger than a COMPO 1 [National Training Center] rotation. This is a big deal. I saw some soldiers excited about what they are doing out here.” CSTX prepares soldiers and units of the Army Reserve to support a full range of combat operations.

Hale also visited members of the 300th Military Police Brigade charged with operating a detainee holding area for the exercise. Military intelligence integration with military police was a key focus for the units. He toured the sprawling fenced in compounds, guarded by layers of heavily armed military policeman.

The detainee holding facility site also provided valuable training opportunities for military intelligence soldiers. Human intelligence collectors were able to hone their skills questioning opposing force role players portraying enemy prisoners of war.

“Sets and reps help make it harder than it will be in combat – in training,” remarked Hale. “As the G-2 of the Army, I said I want to get out and see all COMPOs train. We are all together as one.”