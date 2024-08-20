Attorney General Bonta Joins Multistate Coalition in Opposition to Georgia School District Policies Undermining Inclusive and Diverse Curricula

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined 17 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Rinderle v. Cobb County School District opposing a Georgia school district’s enactment and enforcement of two policies (based on Georgia laws) which prohibit school staff from discussing topics deemed “divisive,” undermining their ability to teach diverse books and curricula. The policies have resulted in the firing of one teacher for discussing age-appropriate LGBTQ+ issues in the classroom and the censoring of those related topics generally. In today’s brief, the coalition asserts that these policies only serve to stigmatize and silence marginalized student communities amidst a growing wave of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric nationwide.

“It’s appalling to witness those charged with ensuring the well-being of our students attempt to silence and erase marginalized groups from classroom discussions,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today’s coalition urges the court to stand by plaintiffs in their efforts to uphold an inclusive and diverse learning experience for all. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to stand against school officials who blatantly seek to undermine the rights of students, teachers and their families.”

Plaintiffs in Rinderle v. Cobb County School are seeking injunctive, declaratory, and compensatory relief against the district’s two policies, arguing that the laws are unconstitutionally vague and discriminate on the basis of sex under the Fourteenth Amendment, and also violate the right to receive information under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. In contrast to these policies, California has protections in place aimed at fostering LGBTQ+ inclusivity in schools, including the Fair Education Act, the California Healthy Youth Act, and the School Success and Opportunity Act.

In their amicus brief today, the coalition argues that the district’s challenged policies lack a legitimate educational purpose and will both stigmatize LGBTQ students and increase anti-LGBTQ bias. The brief also sets forth the amici States’ policies which, rather than censoring educators, allow them to appropriately address LGBTQ-related topics.

In filing the amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Vermont.

A copy of the amicus brief is available here.