Improving Busy Commuter Arteries in the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $32.4 million project that will resurface and restore a 5.5-mile stretch of Interstate 287 in Westchester County, improving resiliency and rideability along one of the busiest commuter arteries in the Hudson Valley. The project will repair road joints, add new pavement and upgrade road striping along the section of highway – which is also known as the Cross Westchester Expressway – between Westchester Avenue in the Town of Harrison and U.S. Route 1 in the City of Rye. To minimize traffic impacts along this critical highway, which is a vital link for motorists traveling between the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the State of Connecticut, all work will take place at night.

“Investments in roads and bridges are investments in the health and economic well-being of our state,” Governor Hochul said. “This resurfacing project along the Cross Westchester Expressway will provide smoother rides to the tens of thousands of commuters who use this highway every day and improve the durability and resiliency of one our most important arteries for the flow of goods and commerce.”

Work on the project is beginning this summer with the repair of highway road joints. Road resurfacing will get started as soon as weather permits in 2025 with the milling of the existing pavement along the highway and all exit and entrance ramps within the project scope. Fiber-reinforced, warm-mix asphalt will then be overlayed on the roadway. This reinforced asphalt overlay is longer-lasting and more durable than the existing pavement, which will minimize cracking and extend the pavement’s service life. Drainage systems will also be repaired to better handle stormwater runoff and grooved inlaid striping with reflective epoxy paint will be added to increase the visibility of pavement markings during storms, further enhancing safety. Traffic signals and curb ramps at adjacent exits and entrances will also be upgraded. Construction is anticipated to be complete in the fall of 2025.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership New York State continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that will keep our communities connected and our economy growing. With the start of this project to improve Interstate 287, commuters in Westchester County can look forward to smoother rides and safer roadways as they go about their daily journeys – all of which contribute to a better quality of life and make the Hudson Valley an even better place to work or visit.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Every day, thousands of people use the Cross Westchester Expressway to get to school, work, doctor’s appointments, and more, but the highway needs repairs so it can keep serving Westchester for years to come. Now, shovels are hitting the ground so we can protect this critical highway and drive our communities towards a safer and more resilient future. By repairing road joints, laying new pavement, and upgrading road striping, we are building the foundation of a more resilient Westchester while creating good-paying jobs. I have long fought for investments in New York’s infrastructure and I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work in ensuring the safety and resiliency of the Hudson Valley.”

State Senator Shelly Mayer said, “I am pleased that construction and resurfacing along an important section of I-287 in Westchester has begun. Over the years, I have heard from countless motorists regarding the unsafe conditions of the roadway and how difficult it is to travel on it without swerving to avoid potholes. As one of the region’s busiest roadways, with many relying on it to get to work and see family, it must be safe and reliable. This major improvement will greatly help drivers, and I thank Governor Hochul and the DOT for their attention to improving roads in our county.”

Assemblymember Steven Otis said, “This is an important section of I-287 covering where the Cross Westchester Expressway meets I-95. Roadway restoration and increased lane visibility during storms are aimed at maintaining traffic flow and avoiding delays. In addition, NYS DOT has a track record of designing projects to keep traffic moving during construction and completing work in each section as quickly as possible. Roadway infrastructure projects are vital to maintaining our road and bridge system. Thanks go to NYS DOT and Governor Hochul for their ongoing commitment to transportation infrastructure and working with our communities on this project.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “We are very grateful to Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for investing in Interstate 287. Our infrastructure is vital to our communities and this project is much needed. I hope to see more of these projects for Westchester County in the coming years since our residents and our businesses rely so much on our interstates and local roads here in the suburbs.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and vision for this 5.5-mile stretch of Interstate 287, a major thoroughfare in Westchester County. This $32.4 million roadway restoration will provide more durable pavement and enhanced drainage systems to better handle weather-related storms, ultimately extending the life of the Interstate long into the future. Both residents and visitors to Westchester will greatly benefit from the completion of this project in the fall of 2025.”

