Vantedge Medical Completes Strategic Acquisition of Hobson & Motzer

Partnership with Hobson enhances Vantedge Medical’s consumables platform and broadens company’s technical capabilities, customer base and geographical footprint

DURHAM, CT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantedge Medical (“Vantedge”), a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners (“Aterian”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hobson & Motzer, Inc. (“Hobson” or the “Company”).Founded in 1912 and based in Connecticut, Hobson is a manufacturer of precision medical devices for the global surgical stapler market. 100% of Hobson’s sales stream is derived from medical consumables devices. The Company’s facilities are highly automated and house a broad set of capabilities including progressive stamping, precision electrochemical machining, coined wire as well as leading tool and die capabilities. Hobson represents the fifth medical technology add-on acquisition for Vantedge since 2018.The acquisition of Hobson further strengthens Vantedge’s position as a nationwide manufacturing partner to blue- chip medical OEMs and broadens Vantedge’s consumable portfolio offering. Since Aterian’s acquisition of Vantedge in May 2018, Vantedge has acquired five medical technology businesses, established and fully commercialized new production facilities, completed substantial capital equipment capacity expansion and significantly invested in human capital throughout the organization. Vantedge now operates nine facilities across the United States with more than 1,200 employees.“It gives me great pleasure to announce the union of Vantedge Medical and Hobson & Motzer. I have worked with the Hobson & Motzer team for many years, and they consistently delivered best-in-class quality, service, value, and innovation. Their depth and scale of capabilities, backed by over 100 years of experience, perfectly complements the existing Vantedge capabilities, enhances the value we bring to the world’s leading medical technology companies, and amplifies the difference we are making in the lives of patients and their families.”, commented Brian King, Vantedge Medical, Chairman & CEO.Greg Santorno, Vantedge Medical’s Chief Commercial Officer mentioned, “Our union with Hobson & Motzer provides an expanded capability set that significantly increases the value we will deliver to our customers. Providing additional device content enables supply chain simplification, risk reduction, collaborative innovation, and accelerated time to market. The addition of precision progressive die stamping, unique value-add machining and assembly technologies, and a deep expertise in the manufacturing of surgical stapler anvils, complements our existing strengths serving the Robotic Assisted Surgery, Surgical Instrumentation, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Dental, Drug Delivery and Medical Diagnostics markets.”“As I contemplated transitioning the company to new ownership, my key requirements were to find a company that shared our commitment to quality, service and innovation, had deep experience in the MedTech space and viewed our capabilities as enablers for growth. Vantedge Medical met these criteria in every way. I look forward to the continuing legacy of performance and market leadership, just at a much larger scale.”, added Bruce Dworak, President / Owner, Hobson & Motzer.“We are excited to share the news about this transaction which we believe allows Vantedge to take the next significant step in its strategic development. Vantedge continues to evolve as a differentiated, scaled and expanding Medical Technology supplier into the industry’s most attractive OEMs across a variety of manufacturing disciplines and treatment modalities. The human health technologies that Vantedge serves on behalf of its’ customers change lives for the better, and in certain circumstances, save them. It is a privilege to wake up every day and work alongside Vantedge, and through Vantedge, our customers.”, said Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder & Partner, Aterian Investment Partners.Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian on the legal aspects of this transaction.About Hobson & Motzer, Inc.Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Durham, Connecticut. Hobson & Motzer is a manufacturer of tight tolerance consumable medical devices primarily for the global surgical stapler industry. For decades, Hobson has been partnered with leading medical device manufacturers. The Company’s core capabilities include CNC machining, stamping, tooling and other finishing and assembly services.For more information, please visit https://www.hobsonmotzer.com/ About Vantedge MedicalHeadquartered in San Jose, California, Vantedge Medical specializes in providing manufacturing solutions to its customers operating in high growth and dynamic end markets. Vantedge Medical has been serving its customers for over 40 years and provides prototyping and development support, followed by complex manufacturing adhering to the highest quality standards.For more information, please visit https://vantedgemedical.com/ About Aterian Investment PartnersAterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Miami, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2 billion since its founding in 2009.For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.