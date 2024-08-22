The Un-X Network to Celebrate its Third Anniversary at X-Con

X-Con Logo 2024 CEO Margie Kay Program Director Race Hobbs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Un-X Network , one of the few broadcasting networks owned and operated by a woman, will celebrate its third anniversary in October during the 2024 X Conference, Oct 11-13, in Springfield, MO. Margie Kay, the president and CEO, of The Un-X Network anticipates a good crowd at that upcoming event.“This is our third year in business as one of the world’s leading paranormal broadcast networks, and, concurrently, it is also the third year of our X-Conference. We’ve had incredible growth for both since October 31, 2021. Our listening audience has increased dramatically for our over 27 shows, and our guest speakers and attendees for our live event have also expanded far better than we ever expected for a new business,” Kay says.The Un-X Network, now with 27 individual programs that air on all digital radio applications and 10 of those programs on YouTube and Rumble, features a listenership that has grown to approximately 300,000 per show. The Un-X Network consistently places in the Top Five Networks on Paranormal Radio, Spreaker, and all other apps, any night of the week.The Un-X Network focuses on Paranormal News, UFOs, Cryptids, Ghosts, Hidden Histories, Alternative Research, Breakthrough Technology, Crop Circles, Near-Death Experiences, Psychic Abilities, Consciousness, and many other diverse and unexplained phenomena topics.We’ve assembled many of the best names in the field, and our listeners can interact and help investigative journalists, authors and hosts who are dedicated to fighting the divide that exists in media today, which often dismisses or ignores any alternatives to mainstream thought,” Kay adds.The live X-Con event focuses on guest speakers who are experts in paranormal activity, cryptids, and UFOs. Seminars, workshops, and a live ghost hunt at the haunted Oasis Hotel in Springfield, Missouri will be the focus on Friday, Oct. 11. Saturday and Sunday (October 12 & 13) will be packed with seminars about cryptids and UFOs, the annual awards banquet and a Mad Hatter Costume Party. Speakers include Peter Robbins, Scott Nelson, Micah Hanks, Mindy Tautfest, and more.“We believe that events should be fun as well as informative,” Kay adds.Awards for the Best Show Host and Best Paranormal Researcher will be announced at the banquet.Margie Kay’s Un-X brands include Un-X Radio/TV, the respected UnX News Magazine , Un-X Media Publishing Co. and the X-Con live conferences.Listeners and viewers of The Un-X Network’s 27 programs receive a higher level of content, reliability and execution in digital paranormal streaming than any other source out there,” Kay concludes.ABOUT THE CREATORS OF THE UN-X NETWORK AND X-CON:Margie Kay is the owner, CEO, marketing director, heart and soul behind UnX Media and The UnX Network, as well as Editor-in-Chief of UnX News Magazine and UnX Media Publishing which publishes books about unexplained phenomena. She also hosts the UnX News Podcast. Kay has 22 years of experience in the broadcast industry in both terrestrial and digital programming. She operates a studio and office out of Independence, Missouri. Kay is currently expanding the network to include film production.Race Hobbs is the UnX Network Director of Programming. As one of the most driven and successful network creators in the radio industry, Race brings over two decades of experience to the “X”, including head of operations and program director for more than 10 years in paranormal broadcasting, and over 10 years of experience in terrestrial radio. Race is the voice of the X as well. He operates out of Studio B in VanBuren, Arkansas.

