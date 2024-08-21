Turn Left PAC Endorses Jon Tester and Monica Tranel in Montana, Launches $1 Million 'Operation: Glacier Guard'

The activation is part of the organizations wider initiative, "Resist Project 2025."

BOZEMAN, MT, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turn Left PAC announced today its full endorsement of Senator Jon Tester and Congressional candidate Monica Tranel in Montana’s pivotal 2024 elections. Both candidates are fierce defenders of Montana’s values, public lands, and working families, standing as the bulwark against the extremist agenda of Project 2025.To ensure their victories, Turn Left is launching “ Operation: Glacier Guard ,” a $1 million campaign initiative aimed at flipping Montana’s 1st Congressional District (MT-01) and securing Senator Tester’s re-election.Operation: Glacier Guard, an operation of the ‘ Resist Project 2025 ’ initiative, will deploy Turn Left’s advanced technology and data science capabilities to defend Montana from the radical policies of Project 2025, the dangerous blueprint for America’s future being pushed by the far-right.To maximize the impact of it's efforts, the organization will conduct extensive message testing and polling to identify the facets of Project 2025 that are the most concerning to Montana voters, enabling them to craft highly targeted communications that will flip MT-01 and bolster Senator Tester’s support statewide.Armed with insights from our research, they plan to deploy a powerful mix of TV, digital, and physical advertising that highlights the dangers of Project 2025 and the extremist policies it represents. It's advertising will be targeted with pinpoint precision to reach key voter segments across the state, ensuring no stone is left unturned in this fight.Turn Left PAC, along with our partners, will leverage cutting-edge technology and the expertise of our data scientists to optimize the reach and effectiveness of every dollar spent. By harnessing advanced analytics and predictive modeling, we will ensure that our campaign reaches the right voters at the right time with the right message.Turn Left PAC is calling on all Montanans who value their land, their rights, and their future to stand with Senator Tester and Monica Tranel. Operation: Glacier Guard is it's commitment to protecting Montana from the dangerous forces of Project 2025. This operation aims to ensure that Montana remains a place where freedom, justice, and opportunity thrive.To join this critical fight to safeguard Montana’s future. The time to act is now About Turn Left PACTurn Left PAC has a history of effective grassroots fundraising, having generated over $40 million since 2020 to support democratic candidates​​. The organization believes that effective allocation of resources is critical in countering the influence of dark money and extremist agendas in American politics. By working with our data science & technology partners, we can deploy our efforts with the maximum efficiency and ensure victories for our endorsed candidates and initiatives.For more information about Operation: Glacier Guard and Resist Project 2025, visit www.resistproject2025.com or contact

