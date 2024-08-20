FTC to Hold Oral Hearing on Dyson’s Comment to Proposed Changes to the Energy Labeling Rule for Air Cleaners

The Federal Trade Commission will receive Dyson Inc.’s comment on proposed changes to the Energy Labeling Rule at an oral hearing at 1 p.m. ET on September 19, 2024. The public may view the oral hearing via webcast on FTC.gov.

On February 2, 2024, the FTC issued a notice of proposed rulemaking noting several proposed amendments to improve the Energy Labeling Rule, including new energy labels for air cleaners and other consumer product categories. In addition to submitting written comments, the NPRM invited interested parties to request an opportunity to present oral data, views, and comments on the proposed amendments.

In response, 28 of the 29 commenters submitted written comments. Dyson was the only commenter to request an opportunity to present oral comments. Its comments will address concerns it has about Department of Energy test procedures for the proposed air cleaner labels.

The Commission vote approving publication of the notice was 5-0. It is now available in the Federal Register.

The lead staffer on this matter is Hong Park in the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.