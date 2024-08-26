Mobile Trainers Expands In-Home Personal Training Services to Salt Lake City

Partial Team Photo for Mobile Trainers

Mobile Trainers, the fastest growing in-home personal training company in the US, is launching its premier personal training service to Greater Salt Lake City.

Our mission is to make premier personal training more accessible than ever before” — Justin Townsend, Co-Founder of Mobile Trainers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Trainers, a leading provider of in-home personal training services, is excited to announce its expansion into Salt Lake City, UT. This expansion marks nine total cities served by the emerging fitness giant, providing the convenience, personalization, and expertise of Mobile Trainers directly to the residents of Salt Lake City.

A Truly Unique Offering

Mobile Trainers in Salt Lake City is bringing the industry’s top personal trainers out of commercial gyms and delivering them directly to clients’ homes. “Our mission is to make premier personal training more accessible than ever before,” said Justin Townsend, Co-Founder of Mobile Trainers. The company’s unique approach focuses on providing personalized fitness programs tailored to each client's individual needs, goals, and fitness levels. The service includes 3D Body Scanning and can also engage the benefit of their Registered Dietitian on staff for nutrition consulting.

The trainers themselves bring all the equipment necessary for the workout, and unlike commercial gyms, they are not required to do sales for the company. This allows them to focus on clients’ needs rather than sales quotas. In fact, Mobile Trainers only hires less than 1% of applicants to join their team, making the company exclusively comprised of elite-level trainers that have a degree in the field and/or five years of experience.

About Mobile Trainers

Mobile Trainers is one of the largest privately owned personal training companies in the United States. Their services include: in-home training, couples training, nutrition consulting, 3D body scanning, and corporate wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.