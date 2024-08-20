Statement by Premier King on the passing of Allan Andrews

CANADA, August 20 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the passing of Allan Andrews:

“I want to extend my condolences to the Andrews family on the passing of Allan; a visionary founder of Andrews Hockey Growth Programs in Prince Edward Island, a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Allan’s passion for the game and his unwavering commitment to developing young talent left a lasting mark on the sport of hockey, not just on Prince Edward Island – but across the globe.

For decades, Allan’s dedication to fostering skill, discipline, and sportsmanship in countless young athletes helped shape the future of the sport and created a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. His influence reached far beyond the rinks – he was always known for encouraging those around him to “Dream Big,” always inspiring young people to focus on opportunities and possibilities.

I extend our heartfelt condolences to Allan’s family, friends, neighbours, the entire hockey community, and all those who had the privilege of knowing Allan during this difficult time."