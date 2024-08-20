MINISTER WASI OPENS CONSULTATION TO CHART AND SHAPE AGRICULTURE’S FUTURE

A two-day consultation to chart and shape the future of agriculture sector development in Solomon Islands is currently underway at the National Hosting Authority (NHA) Conference room at the Sports City, KGVI in East Honiara.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) in collaboration with its key partners and stakeholders hosts the consultation to get invaluable inputs and insights towards the formulation of a new-angled Agriculture Sector Development Policy (ASDP) that will transform agriculture into a resilient, sustainable, and profitable sector that benefits all Solomon Islanders.

The consultation which commenced today until tomorrow (21st August), convened together officials from various government ministries and stakeholders including senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination, Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Central Bank of Solomon Islands, livestock and crop farmers, agriculture commodity exporters and importers, gender and people with special needs, value-adding stakeholders and the private sectors.

The consultation was officially opened by the MAL Minister, Honourable Franklyn Derek Wasi.

Hon. Minister of MAL Franklyn Derek Wasi.

“I am honoured to welcome you all to this important two-day consultation on Agriculture Sector Development Policy. This gathering marks a pivotal moment in our journey to shape the future of agriculture in the Solomon Islands—a sector that is not just the backbone of our economy but the lifeblood of our communities,” Hon. Minister Wasi said when delivering his official remarks.

“MAL intends to formulate a policy that all of us must feel and own rather than, merely a document.

“The policy that you will all formulate together is our roadmap to transform agriculture into a resilient, sustainable, and profitable sector that benefits all Solomon Islanders.

“As you all know, agriculture in the Solomon Islands is more than just an industry; it is a way of life that sustains the livelihoods of the majority of our people, however, we stand at a crossroads where significant challenges, including climate change, food security, and market access, inefficient transportation, lack of infrastructure, poor access to finance and funding support, and others demand our urgent and collective action.

“More importantly our gathering here today is an opportunity to discuss solutions to address these long-time challenges, the Hon. Minister told the participants in his address,” he said.

Hon. Minister Wasi highlighted that at the heart of this policy are two overarching directions by the Government for National Unit and Transformation (GNUT) and these are; to empower our young people, women, and vulnerable groups, fostering a new generation of productive farmers who are equipped to lead our sector into the future and to truly make agriculture the economic backbone for Solomon Islands.

“We aim to build a sector that is attractive to our youth, resilient to the impacts of climate change, and capable of producing consistent and nutritious food for both local consumption and export markets.”

Over the two days, the consultations will dive into the core areas of the policy, focusing on strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing agricultural extension services, promoting sustainable farming practices, and developing robust markets for agricultural products as well as exploring the critical roles that research, innovation, and capacity building will play in achieving the agriculture sector development goals.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) Dr. Melchior Mataki with participants during a group activity.

Hon. Minister Wasi also reiterated in his opening address that the consultation is not just an opportunity to review and refine the policy but it is a call to action.

“This is a chance for all of us to contribute our knowledge, experience, and passion towards creating a thriving agricultural economy. The success of this policy will depend on our collective efforts, our collaboration, and our commitment to the shared vision of a prosperous future for the Solomon Islands.”

He said the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) in its overall policy statement intends to develop the sector to become the economic backbone of Solomon Islands by making agriculture attractive to all levels of society and making it everyone’s business for long-term sustenance of our economic development.

“Esteem stakeholders, I urge all of you to put forth your wisdom and provide insights in your discussions over the two days and may all your deliberations be guided by the overall policy intention of the GNUT and the draft policy that is before you.”

“As the Minister for agriculture, I assure you that I will ensure GNUT will heed your call through the policy that you are going to discuss in the next two days.

“Together, we have the power to transform our agricultural sector and, in doing so, improve the lives of our people. Let us work together over these two days to ensure that our policy is not just a vision, but a reality that we can all be proud of,” Hon. Minister Wasi said.

Some of the participants who are part of the consultation.

Participants during a group activity.

In the group are representatives from People with Special needs making inputs to the policy during a group activity session.

Permanent Secretary of MAL Dr. Samson Viulu emphasizes a point during the consultation.

Participants making inputs to the agriculture policy during a group activity.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) Dr. Melchior Mataki with his group during a group discussion session.

Casper Fa’asala, CEO, representing people with special needs, and his group did a presentation during the consultation.

– MAL Press