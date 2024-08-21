Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Microneedling: What you Don't Know May Hurt You

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills Microneedling procedure

Microneedling offers skin benefits but comes with risks. Dr. Simon Ourian suggests considering safer, more effective treatments before choosing microneedling.

Microneedling is a versatile, minimally invasive treatment that can effectively rejuvenate skin, reduce scars, and boost collagen production.” — Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microneedling is becoming more popular as a skin treatment option. It's a minimally invasive choice for improving skin and reducing scars. However, despite its potential benefits for skin rejuvenation, it's important to approach this treatment with caution. With the increasing preference for nonsurgical options for skin improvement, microneedling is gaining attention as a sought-after cosmetic enhancement.

In recent years, more dermatologists, estheticians, and med spas have started offering microneedling treatments. Many people are satisfied with the visible improvements in their skin texture and appearance after microneedling, and they often recommend it to others. The availability of at-home microneedling devices has also contributed to the trend, but there are certain concerns associated with using these devices.

In the 2020s, self-image is becoming more important. Social media and influencer marketing have made microneedling more popular. Many influencers and celebrities have talked about it and shown their results, which has made their followers interested. However, it's important to remember that everyone's experience is different, and what works for one person might not work for another.

Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, reviews micro needling, emphasizing that while it has its place in cosmetic dermatology, it is not always the best option for everyone. Although micro needling can offer some benefits, Dr. Ourian notes that he typically does not recommend the procedure, especially given the availability of more advanced treatments with fewer risks and more predictable outcomes.

"While microneedling has gained popularity, it's important for patients to be fully aware of both its potential benefits and drawbacks," says Dr. Ourian. "In many cases, alternative treatments offer superior results with less downtime and lower risk of complications."

Pros:

- Microneedling can help lessen the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and large pores, leading to smoother skin.

- The treatment has been reported as effective in treating and reducing acne scars, surgical scars, and stretch marks.

- The tiny punctures created during microneedling can enhance product absorption, allowing skincare products to penetrate deeper and potentially increasing their effectiveness.

- Microneedling stimulates collagen and elastin production, improving skin firmness and reducing signs of aging.

- It can be used on various parts of the body, including the face, neck, hands, and décolletage.

- Compared to more invasive procedures, microneedling generally has a shorter recovery time.

- The procedure can be customized in terms of needle depth and intensity to address different skin types and concerns.

Cons:

- Microneedling can cause temporary side effects, including redness, swelling, and discomfort, which are common immediately after the procedure.

- If not performed in a sterile environment by an experienced provider or with proper aftercare, there is a risk of infection.

- Multiple sessions may be required for optimal results, which can be time-consuming and expensive.

- Sometimes, microneedling may cause hyperpigmentation, particularly in individuals with darker skin tones.

- Though rare, improper technique or aftercare can lead to scarring in the treated areas.

While microneedling remains popular for many, Dr. Ourian recommends patients to evaluate all options and speak with a qualified medical professional or skincare professional before deciding on the treatment. Understanding the risks and benefits of microneedling is necessary for making an informed decision that aligns with one's individual skin concerns and goals.

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and is highly regarded by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the globe for his innovative non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills offers cutting-edge treatments and personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.epione.com or call/text (310) 651-6267.

