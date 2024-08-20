Idle Echoes Drops Debut Album ‘Velvet Phoenix’

'Velvet Phoenix' is the debut album for Idle Echoes. Idle Echoes' Jeff Dodson and Arkfoo have just released their debut alternative indie pop album, 'Velvet Phoenix." Jeff Dodson and Arkfoo of Idle Echoes have released their debut collaboration, an alternative indie pop album called 'Velvet Phoenix.'

Nailing an alternative indie-pop sweet-spot, the debut collaborative effort is available to stream and download across platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idle Echoes has dropped a new album available to stream and download across platforms. Velvet Phoenix, released on the ALIBI Music label, is the debut collaboration for Idle Echoes’ talented artist-composer team, Arkfoo and Jeff Dodson, a Southern California duo that captures the gauzy nonchalance of the region. Making smart use of reverb and atmospheric synths, they’ll also surprise listeners by finding a bass-driven groove and settling into it—not too dissimilar from bands like Jungle.

With 12 tracks ranging from ethereal and reflective to driving and pacing, “Velvet Phoenix” sits in an alternative indie-pop sweet-spot of powerful vocals backed by a mix of warm analogue synths, jangly guitars, punchy acoustic drums and lush FX for atmosphere and depth. Frontman Arkfoo has a falsetto that can drift skyward, reminiscent of Thom Yorke at times, but also grounded in an earnest soulfulness at other times.

Idle Echoes bonded last year over a mutual love for making music and tinkering with technology. As they began writing together, they quickly discovered a chemistry that gelled in the studio, despite coming from two very different backgrounds and writing styles. Read a Q&A about the duo HERE.

“As our debut release, ‘Velvet Phoenix’ served as a litmus test for our collaborative process,” explained Arkfoo, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, producer and engineer. “We started by each crafting a sketch and exchanging them. Jeff infused mine with an indie touch, while I incorporated his, adding vocals and other elements to infuse a pop vibe. This initial exchange set the tone for our dynamic.”

Added Jeff: “These differences have brought a real sense of ‘freshness’ to our idea creation and implementation. We both feel that where our skill sets overlap, they are amplified, and where they are different, they add significant artistry to the other’s idea.”

Listen to Idle Echoes’ debut album “Velvet Phoenix,” now streaming on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

About Arkfoo

Arkfoo is a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, producer and engineer. After getting a degree in Music Theory and Composition from the University of California at Berkeley, Arkfoo hit the ground running leading his original band (ZIV) to play over 500 national tour dates and sell over 15,000 records. He currently is a staff composer for ALIBI Music and will be releasing his solo record "Part of Something Beautiful" in Q1 2025.

About Jeff Dodson

Jeff Dodson is an award-winning composer and sound designer focused on extreme audio design and visionary electronic music composition. Outside of his artist project 'Defrag,' Jeff has worked on projects at Skywalker Ranch and branded major networks like Showtime. His career took off through high-profile ad campaigns and collaborations with major design studios, showcasing his talent in blockbuster trailers and creative media worldwide. Spanning multiple genres, you can find Jeff’s music both on the ALIBI Music label and in its music library.

About ALIBI Music

Founded in 2011, ALIBI Music is both an independent label and a leading provider of music and sound effects for license in film, television, advertising, video games and all other forms of multimedia content. For more information, please visit www.alibimusic.com or connect via Instagram, Facebook, X or LinkedIn.

