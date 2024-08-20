Submit Release
Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman to the Riau Islands Province, Indonesia, 21 to 23 August 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Bin Osman will make a working visit to the Riau Islands (KEPRI) province, Indonesia, from 21 to 23 August 2024.

 

During the visit, Minister Maliki will meet KEPRI Governor Ansar Ahmad, Batam Mayor and Chairman of BP Batam Muhammad Rudi, Bintan Regent Roby Kurniawan, as well as other prominent personalities in KEPRI. Minister Maliki will also engage the tourism and renewable energy industries, the business community, and students and faculty at the Raja Ali Haji Maritime University.

 

In addition, Minister Maliki will attend the Singapore National Day Reception hosted by the Singapore Consulate-General in Batam as the Guest-of-Honour.

 

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 AUGUST 2024

