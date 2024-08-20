Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Senator Bill Doyle

Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Senator Doyle was an institution. A beloved teacher to decades of Vermont students and mentor to hundreds of legislators, including me. Serving Washington County with Bill was a real privilege.

“I remember when I was first running for the Senate, he was absolutely everywhere. I couldn't believe the number of events he went to each and every day from dawn to well into the night. He didn't do it for fame or ego, he did it because he was a true public servant and wanted to stay connected to the people.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilling life and Vermont is grateful for his service. In his honor, flags will be ordered to half-staff on the day of his memorial.”

