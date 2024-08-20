Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,818 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Senator Bill Doyle

Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Senator Doyle was an institution.  A beloved teacher to decades of Vermont students and mentor to hundreds of legislators, including me. Serving Washington County with Bill was a real privilege.

“I remember when I was first running for the Senate, he was absolutely everywhere. I couldn't believe the number of events he went to each and every day from dawn to well into the night. He didn't do it for fame or ego, he did it because he was a true public servant and wanted to stay connected to the people.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilling life and Vermont is grateful for his service. In his honor, flags will be ordered to half-staff on the day of his memorial.”

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Senator Bill Doyle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more