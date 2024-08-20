SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond Invites Nominations for 2024 Angels

(Columbia, SC) – South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced today that his office will accept nominations of charitable organizations for this year’s Angel awards.

Every year, the Secretary of State honors several charitable organizations as “Angels.” The Secretary of State considers charities which use at least 80 percent of their contributions for charitable services, have been in existence for three years or more, make good use of volunteer assistance, and do not rely heavily on government grants. Charities recognized as Angels must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.

Letters of nomination for the 2024 Angels may be sent to the Secretary of State’s Office, Division of Public Charities, 1205 Pendleton Street, Suite 525, Columbia, SC 29201. Nominations may be also sent by email to charities@sos.sc.gov. Letters of nomination should include the name of the charitable organization, the organization’s location and/or contact information, and the reasons why the organization should be honored as an Angel. The Secretary of State’s Office will accept nominations through September 30, 2024.

For additional information on South Carolina’s registration requirements for charitable organizations, professional fundraisers, and raffles, please visit the Charities Page on the Secretary of State’s website. Donors can also download the mobile app Give Smart SC to see if a charity is registered to solicit in South Carolina, and review information provided on the charity’s most recent annual financial report. The Give Smart SC app is free and is available through the App Store and Google Play.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov