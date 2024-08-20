MPD Searching for Northwest Assault Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an Aggravated Assault in Northwest.

On July 13, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, for a report of an assault. Three victims reported that they were approached by a large group. The group began assaulting the victims until bystanders intervened. All three victims were transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local area hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24107141