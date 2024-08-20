Submit Release
NAPIA stand with Jimmy Patronis in the fight against unlicensed Public Adjusters

TALLAHASSEE, FL, LEON, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We at NAPIA believe in the ethical practice of public insurance adjusting and applaud all efforts of the Florida DFS to assure that only licensed public adjusters are allowed to assist consumers who have sustained first-party property loss.

State of Florida's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jimmy Patronis, announced the arrest of Giorgio Giovanni Gonzalez, owner of Maximum Claims Recovery, Inc., on two counts of felony charges of Unlicensed Public Adjusting. Giorgio Giovanni Gonzalez allegedly secured public insurance adjuster contracts for adjusting, and appraisal services, without being licensed in the state of Florida, and then unlawfully withheld money belonging to two policyholders.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "When unlicensed public adjusters take advantage of the system, every policyholder in the state loses. Insurance fraud drives up rates and devalues the professionalism of honest public adjusters and insurance agents. As Florida’s insurance market begins to improve little-by-little, we will continue to assure companies and policyholders that fraud will not be tolerated in our state."

NAPIA holds our members to the highest standards and focuses on the ethical practice of public adjusting. If you have suffered any type of property loss, make sure you hire an adjuster who is licensed with the state. You can find a directory of NAPIA members here:

https://www.napia.com/custom_memberDirectory.asp

