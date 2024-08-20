18 Goranson Bain Ausley Lawyers Recognized for Excellence in Collaborative Law by Best Lawyers® 2025

Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest family law firm in Texas, is proud to announce that 18 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Collaborative Law: Family Law.

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest family law firm in Texas, is proud to announce that 18 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Collaborative Law: Family Law.

This acknowledgment further strengthens Goranson Bain Ausley’s reputation as a statewide pioneer and leader in Collaborative Law, reflecting the firm’s commitment to intelligent, client-centered resolutions. This recognition underscores the firm’s exceptional leadership in Collaborative Divorce, with 50% of GBA’s 2025 Best Lawyer recipients being acknowledged for their excellence in this field.

Included among those who received these impressive accolades is Goranson Bain Ausley partner Kris Algert, who earned the esteemed title of “Collaborative Law: Family Law Lawyer of the Year” in Austin for 2025. Algert is not the only GBA partner to receive this recognition. On the 2024 list, Goranson Bain Ausley partners, Kelly Caperton Fischer and Jeff Shore, were the recipients of the “Collaborative Law: Family Law Lawyer of the Year” title in Austin and Dallas, respectively. These consistent honors highlight the firm’s ongoing dedication to providing effective and innovative solutions for clients.

Collaborative Divorce is a unique approach to family law that prioritizes constructive solutions and mutual respect, aiming to minimize conflict and promote cooperative problem-solving. This out-of-court process often results in less stress, lower costs, and more satisfying outcomes for families compared to traditional litigation.

Congratulations to the following Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys who have been recognized for Collaborative Law: Family Law by 2025 Best Lawyers in America ®:

Goranson Bain Ausley remains at the forefront of Collaborative Divorce in Texas, continuing to set the standard for effective, client-focused family law solutions.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest law firm in Texas specializing exclusively in family law, has built a reputation for trustworthy and successful advocacy for clients. For over 40 years, the Texas family law firm has fostered a strategic approach to help clients protect their assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

In 2024, Goranson Bain Ausley was named a Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, following a rigorous independent evaluation process. Additionally, Goranson Bain Ausley was voted the #1 Family Law firm in Austin and Dallas by Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2024 and recognized as a Best Place to Work 2024 by the Austin Business Journal.

