Kansas Supreme Court appoints four to Commission on Judicial Conduct

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed one member and appointed four new members to the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Newly appointed members will serve through June 30, 2028:

District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan, 10th Judicial District

District Judge Paula D. Hofaker, 17th Judicial District

Tonda Jones Hill, lawyer, Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office

Dr. Joyce A. Pigge, nonlawyer member, Lindsborg

Sister Rosemary Kolich was reappointed to serve through June 30, 2028. She is a nonlawyer member from the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

The 14-member commission is charged with helping the Supreme Court exercise its responsibility in judicial disciplinary matters. It reviews complaints to determine whether a judge has violated the code of judicial conduct the Supreme Court adopted to define the standard of ethical behavior for all judges.



The commission includes six active or retired judges, four lawyers, and four nonlawyers.



Commission members are grouped into two panels, and one panel meets each month. The commission chair chairs one panel and the commission vice chair chairs the other panel.