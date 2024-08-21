Why Some Cheeses Don’t Belong on a Philly Cheesesteak and a Jovial Punishment For The Cheese Mishap

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following JD Vance’s now-infamous comment about Swiss cheese being missing from a Philly cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks, the debate about what truly belongs on this iconic sandwich has taken off. As the conversation grows, Them Bites, a leading food blog co-owned by Philadelphia native Maddy Alewine, is weighing in with expert insights on why Swiss cheese doesn’t make the cut—and what makes certain cheeses perfect for a Philly cheesesteak.

“Swiss cheese just doesn’t fit the flavor profile of a Philly cheesesteak,” says Maddy Alewine, co-owner of Them Bites and Philly native. “There is also no reason to get away from provolone or Whiz when they’re already perfect on a cheesesteak. They provide that salty, bold balance to the beef and onions that Swiss simply can’t.”

According to the experts at Them Bites, the key to the perfect cheesesteak is all about balance. The richness of the thinly sliced ribeye, the grease from the grill, and the soft hoagie roll all require a cheese that can hold its own. Swiss cheese, known for its mild flavor, fails to cut through the heaviness of the beef and onions, leaving the sandwich lacking the punch that defines a great Philly cheesesteak.

Though Vance’s comment has sparked some playful banter, Philadelphians are passionate about their food. Them Bites jokingly JD Vance’s “punishment” for his Swiss cheese comment could be working a week at Pat’s King of Steaks, grilling cheesesteaks without Swiss, so he can fully appreciate the art of the perfect sandwich.

“We take our cheesesteaks seriously here in Philly,” adds Alewine, “but we’re also happy to educate anyone willing to learn why you don’t mess with a classic.”

About Them Bites:

Them Bites is a leading food blog co-owned by Maddy and JD Alewine, offering culinary insights, recipes, and food culture commentary. With a passionate audience of over 100,000 followers, Them Bites explores the stories behind iconic dishes and modern food trends, making it a trusted resource for food lovers around the world. From simple home recipes to in-depth discussions on food history, Them Bites brings an accessible, fun, and engaging approach to the world of cooking.

For more information, visit thembites.com or follow us on social media at @thembites on TikTok or @thembitesrecipes on Instagram.

