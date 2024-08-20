MDA Funding Available to Combat the Spread of Avian Influenza

To combat the spread of avian influenza on Minnesota farms, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for grants to help livestock producers buy and install preventative equipment for their operations.

Funded through a 2024 legislative appropriation to the MDA’s Agricultural Growth and Research Initiative (AGRI) Program, the Protect Grant reimburses up to 80% of the cost of eligible virus prevention measures, with a maximum award of $10,000 per farm. A 20% cash match is required, which may be reduced by up to $2,000 for related time and labor costs incurred by the applicant. Approximately $500,000 will be awarded in this round of grants.

A previous round of Protect Grant funding in early 2024 awarded $500,000 to 54 producers in 34 counties across the state.

“As Minnesota’s livestock operations continue to be on the frontlines of the ongoing avian influenza outbreak, it’s essential that producers take every opportunity available to protect their animals and prevent the further spread of this disease. I thank the state Legislature for this funding, which will be helpful in mitigating the virus’ future impact on Minnesota agriculture,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen.

Protect Grant applicants must be the principal operator of a livestock operation in Minnesota that produces and sells at least $1,000 of livestock products annually. Beginning farmers (those who have farmed for 10 years or less) will be prioritized in this round of awards.

For the purposes of this grant, livestock includes beef cattle, dairy cattle, swine, poultry, goats, mules, bison, sheep, horses, farmed cervids (deer, elk), ratites (flightless birds including emu), and llamas.

Examples of eligible equipment include lasers, sound machines, and other measures to scare wild species away from livestock operations; isolation pens; electronic animal ID systems; air filtration systems; Danish entry systems; and truck washes.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 31, 2024, and the MDA plans to notify applicants of decisions no later than December 18, 2024. Grant awards can only be used for the purchase of eligible items made after grant contract agreements are signed, which is expected to take place in February 2025.

Visit the MDA website for full grant details and to apply.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us