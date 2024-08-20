TAIWAN, August 20 - President Lai meets US congressional delegation from US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic led by Chairman Brad Wenstrup

President Lai meets US congressional delegation from US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic led by Chairman Brad Wenstrup

On the morning of August 20, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Chairman of the United States House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Brad Wenstrup. In remarks, President Lai thanked the US for donating vaccines to Taiwan during the pandemic. The president stated that Taiwan is capable of making even greater contributions to the global public health system. He expressed hope that in addition to public health, Taiwan and the US can also deepen our partnerships in such areas as trade and the economy and security, jointly advancing prosperity and development in the region and around the world.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I warmly welcome Chairman Wenstrup back to Taiwan. On this visit, Chairman Wenstrup is accompanied by professional staff of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. I am confident that your visit will help deepen Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation on pandemic prevention and public health.

I want to take this opportunity to thank Chairman Wenstrup for signing a petition during the pandemic urging the Biden administration to include Taiwan in its first round of vaccine donations, demonstrating the friendship and mutual assistance between Taiwan and the US. Those 4 million doses of vaccine helped Taiwan to weather the storm of the pandemic. So on behalf of the citizens of Taiwan, I want to thank Chairman Wenstrup, the US Congress, and the US government for their assistance.

Before the World Health Assembly (WHA) convened this May, Chairman Wenstrup also led the GOP Doctors Caucus in writing a letter to the World Health Organization calling for Taiwan’s inclusion and supporting Taiwan’s international participation in the WHA. We are truly grateful for Chairman Wenstrup’s support. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan promptly launched a pandemic response mechanism. Moreover, we ensured that pandemic information was provided openly and transparently, and we provided our experiences in combating the pandemic and shared supplies with our partners. Our actions showed the world that Taiwan is capable of making even greater contributions to the global public health system.

Since taking office, it has been my goal to build a healthier Taiwan. We are promoting healthy living for all, enhancing lifelong care, and further strengthening international cooperation so as to foster global post-pandemic solidarity in advance preparation for future outbreaks.

In addition to public health, I believe that Taiwan and the US can also deepen our partnerships in such areas as trade and the economy and security, jointly advancing prosperity and development in the region and around the world. I sincerely hope that Chairman Wenstrup will continue to support Taiwan in the US Congress and that he, as a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, will help the US-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act become law at the earliest possible juncture. This legislation will create even more opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.

In closing, I once again welcome Chairman Wenstrup and the delegation to Taiwan. Going forward, let us work together to further strengthen Taiwan-US relations.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Acting Director of the American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Jeremy Cornforth.