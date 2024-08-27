Invo Solutions Gears Up For 4th Annual Users' Conference

Invo Solutions annual users' conference, the Invo Summit, is set to take place September 18-20 Invo President and COO Jake Martin Chateau on the Lake, host of the 2024 Invo Summit

Invo Solutions is gearing up for its 4th annual Invo Summit conference, featuring keynote speakers and a trip to Silver Dollar City.

The Summit is an opportunity for financial institutions of all sizes to exchange ideas and leave with tangible goals that can be accomplished with our software.” — Jake Martin

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invo Solutions, the nation's premier video banking provider , announced on its website that it is taking its clients to the famed Silver Dollar City as a part of its annual users' conference. The conference, known as the Invo Summit , takes place September 18-20 in Branson, MO at Chateau on the Lake Resort and Spa. According to Invo's president and Chief Operations Officer Jake Martin, the goal is to create a conference experience unlike any other."We believe the Invo Summit is the best finance conference in the United States and our goal is to provide our clients and prospects alike with a unique experience each year," said Martin. "Hosting the Summit in Branson and taking our attendees to Silver Dollar City is not only something that no other conference is doing, but it allows attendees to experience the Ozarks themselves."Invo Solutions is based in Springfield, Missouri, just 45 minutes north of Branson, the heart of the Ozarks. Attendees will stay in Chateau on the Lake, an iconic lake-side resort, and can participate in the 2nd Annual Invo Invitational Golf Tournament. All attendees will also take home over $100 in giveaways. However, the conference is more than just a fun experience, according to Martin."Our software is collaboration software at heart. We pride ourselves in working with community banks and credit unions to create the best digital tools and solutions," Martin said. "The Summit is an opportunity for financial institutions of all sizes to exchange ideas and leave with tangible goals that can be accomplished with our software. I think our slate of activities accomplishes that."The conference starts with an optional golf tournament before an opening dinner event that celebrates the accomplishments of Invo clients in the past calendar year. On Thursday and Friday, attendees will hear from keynote speakers such as 30-year Navy Seal Jason Gardner of Echelon Front and participate in roundtable discussions, peer panels, and interactive workshops."Every year, we strive to host a unique conference that offers real value to our clients and prospects alike," Jake said. "We can't wait to give our attendees a truly Ozarks experience in a few weeks."If you are interested in the Invo Summit, visit invosolutions.com/summit to register. According to Invo's website, attendees who register before August 31 will be entered to win a free pair of custom Nike sneakers.About Invo Solutions: Founded in 2012, Invo Solutions set out to develop the industry’s first in-branch video banking experience. Invo has since added features such as SMS texting, co-browsing, appointment scheduling, and chatbot. These tools bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, making financial institutions more operationally efficient and accessible to customers.

