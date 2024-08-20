Minister Maropene Ramokgopa visits Transnet Phelophepa Health Train in Tembisa, 22 Aug

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa to visit Transnet Phelophepa Health Train in Tembisa as part of Presidential Imbizo build up project

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will on Thursday (22 August) spend the day with the Tembisa community at Oakmoor Station, where the Transnet Phelophepa Train - which means good clean health - is currently stationed, providing free optometrists and dentistry services amongst others to the community.

The Phelophepa Train is Transnet’s flagship Corporate Social Investment project, which has been operating around the country since 1994. It provides medical services to urban and mostly rural communities with dental, eye-care, pharmaceutical services and free screenings for cancer, diabetes, hypertension and prostate check-up for men.

Minister Ramokgopa’s visit is part of the build-up events for the Presidential Imbizo taking place on Friday (23 August 2024) in Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality at the Tsakane Stadium, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will interact with communities and stakeholders in the metro.

Themed "Leave No One Behind” the Presidential Imbizo promotes participatory democracy and inclusive development by allowing community members and stakeholders to voice proposals and express any concerns or dissatisfaction they may have about conditions in the district or province.

Minister Ramokgopa will be accompanied by the Gauteng MEC for Health, Ms Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Councillor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. They will also use the opportunity to hand over wheelchairs, walking sticks and hygiene packs to support under-privileged community members in the metro.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Presidential Imbizo build-up programme as follows.

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Thembisa, Oakmoor Station, Ekurhuleni Municipality.

For media enquiries, please contact Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on 064 802 3003 or Litha@dpme.gov.za.

Or

Mr Richard Mantu on mediadesk@dpe.gov.za or 012 341 1203.