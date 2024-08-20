MEC Ketso Makume launches Free State 2024 Tourism Month, 24 Aug

MEC Makume launches Free State 2024 Tourism Month

Take a break from the chaos and unearth the Free State, the hidden jewel of South African Tourism!

To revive the Tourism sector in the Free State, MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume, will launch the 2024 Tourism Month on 24 August 2024 at Tussen Die Riviere Nature Reserve near Bethulie in the Xhariep District Municipality.

This launch will include exciting activities such as the now famous Free State Camp-Out experience which will offer unforgettable experiences for outdoor enthusiasts. Other activities include the 4X4 Eco-challenge, game drive, and poitjiekos challenge. The launch will position the Free State as a preferred eco-tourism destination as visitors will experience the untamed beauty of the Free State through hiking, early morning game drive and cycling. Visitors will get to see and experience the confluence of the Caledon (Mohokare) and Orange (Senqu) rivers, which is located right inside the reserve.

As part of rebuilding Free State tourism brand, the MEC will also launch the 'Tourism Fridays' Programme, where various tourism establishments (one per district) will be visited on Fridays. These sessions will be used to engage with stakeholders on how to grow the tourism sector and explore opportunities with the tourism value chain in each district and across the province.

"We commit to reposition the Free State Tourism sector to be at the center of economic reconstruction and recovery to create much-needed jobs. It is for this reason that we urge potential domestic and international visitors to continue visiting and exploring our province as their preferred destination of choice--Free State connects six Provinces and the Kingdom of Lesotho", said MEC Makume.

MEC further called on the people of the Free State to explore province in order to discover and experience its hidden gems.

DESTEA's resorts and reserves across the Province offer unforgettable experiences at low cost, chalets, braai and picnic areas, camping sites, game driving and fishing for all demographics and year-end functions.

Create lasting memories of peace and tranquility that Free State has to offer.

“Free State: a go to, not go through province”

Details of the launch will unfold as follows:

When: 24/08/2024

Where: Tussen Die Riviere near Bethulie-Xhariep District.

Time: 08h00--12h30 (4X4 Eco Challenge excursion and game drive).

13h00--Official Launch of the Tourism Month.

The media is invited to attend.

