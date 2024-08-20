Cash Flow Mike Partners with APMG International to Offer Accredited Training Services

CPCP Digital Badge

Cash Flow Mike partners with APMG International to offer industry-recognized certification, enhancing the credibility and value of the CPCP program.

Partnering with APMG International elevates our Clear Path To Cash program with a certification that reinforces our dedication to helping professionals excel in cash flow management.” — Mike Milan, Cash Flow Mike

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cash Flow Mike, a leading provider of cash flow advisory services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with APMG International, a globally recognized certification and accreditation body. This partnership will enable Cash Flow Mike to offer a formal certification for professionals seeking to enhance their financial expertise.

Through this collaboration, APMG International has developed a certification exam to support the Clear Path To Cash Professional program (CPCP), designed to equip professionals with the essential skills to analyze and optimize cash flow. APMG will administer the exam and award digital badges for individuals who successfully pass the CPCP exam, ensuring a high standard of quality and recognition for participants.

"We are excited to partner with APMG International to provide an independent certification for our members," said Cash Flow Mike. "This certification validates the effectiveness of our Clear Path To Cash Professional program and underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch financial education and resources. With APMG's expertise in certification, our members can be assured of the credibility and value of their training."

“We have enjoyed creating the certification program with Cash Flow Mike. The courses are very practical and offer real benefit to financial advisors and small business owners. We look forward working with Cash Flow Mike to help businesses enhance their skills and knowledge,” said Richard Pharro, CEO APMG.

APMG International is renowned for developing certification programs which are proven to transform organizations. Best practice certification schemes developed by APMG are used by over a third of the Fortune 500. By developing the CPCP certification exam, APMG endorses the program's comprehensive curriculum, practical approach, and alignment with industry standards. This partnership will benefit professionals seeking to advance their careers by gaining a recognized certification in cash flow management.

Members interested in learning more about the Clear Path To Cash Professional program and the accreditation process can visit APMG International's accreditation page.

About Cash Flow Mike: Cash Flow Mike is a national leader in cash flow advisory services, offering training programs designed to help professionals master the art of financial statement analysis. With a focus on practical, actionable insights, Cash Flow Mike's programs empower individuals to improve their financial decision-making and drive business success. For more information, visit www.cashflowmike.com.

About APMG International: APMG International is a world leading certification body that accredits organizations to deliver training courses for professional certification schemes. With a commitment to quality and professionalism, APMG International helps organizations and professionals achieve recognized standards of excellence. For more information, visit www.apmg-international.com.

Media Contact: Cash Flow Mike

Email: cashflowmike@cashflowmike.com

Phone: (210) 560-0056

APMG International Media Contact: Email: marketing@apmg-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1494 452450