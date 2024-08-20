Commissioner Michael Masiapato commends Lebombo border guards for significant arrest at Lebombo Port of Entry

Commissioner Masiapato commends the Lebombo border guards for a significant arrest at Lebombo Port of Entry

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato has commended the outstanding work of BMA Border Guards following a significant arrest of a suspect in possession of 34 passports at the Lebombo Port of Entry to Mozambique.

An operation conducted on Monday, 19 August led to the arrest of the suspect in possession of multiple passports. During routine inspection, the BMA Border Guards discovered 34 passports accompanied by bank notes in the suspect’s possession. Of these 34, 32 belonged to Mozambican nationals and 2 were identified as belonging to Angolan nationals. A case of possession of suspected stolen property has been opened and further investigations are underway to determine the origins of the passports.

Commissioner Masiapato has lauded the vigilance and dedication of the BMA Border Guards, stating that this successful apprehension and confiscation of the passports, is a message to the facilitators of illegal movements who continue to undermine the border control systems. We will continue to charge them criminally with aiding and abetting, as prescribed by the Immigration Act. The BMA Border Guards’ keen attention to detail and commitment to safeguarding our ports, is crucial in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and rooting out corruption taking place in the border law enforcement area. We are proud of their contribution to maintaining the integrity of our nation's ports of entry," Dr Masiapato added.

The Border Management Authority remains steadfast in its mission to secure the 71 ports of entry and ensure the safety and security of all citizens. The BMA will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to prevent and combat cross-border crimes.

