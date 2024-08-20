South African Police Services remembers its fallen heroes and heroines Constable Onkaetse Gideon Mandindi

SAPS remembers its fallen heroes and heroines: today we honour the late Constable Onkaetse Gideon Mandindi

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will host its annual Commemoration Day to honour and pay tribute to women and men in blue who died in the line of duty between April 2023 to March 2024.

As a build up to the Commemoration Day that will be held at the Union Buildings on 01 September 2024, the SAPS will honour 39 members who died during this period.

Today we pay tribute to our fallen hero, the late Constable Onkaetse Gideon Mandindi who died on 22 August 2023. The 35-year-old member was attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad in the Northern Cape Province and had 11 years of service in the organisation at the time of his passing.

It was on the 22nd of August 2023 when the member and his crew responded to a call of a stolen vehicle near the Diamond Mall in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

While pursuing the suspect on the said day, Constable Mandindi and his crew were disarmed by the suspect who shot and killed them both with a rifle.

The 38-year-old Daniel Alberts who according to police records is a repeat offender was arrested for both murders on the same day and to date he is still in police custody.

This case is before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court where Albert’s is facing two counts of murder, three of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of motor vehicle theft.

He leaves behind his three children, the youngest being one year old at the time of their father’s passing.

Constable Mandindi’s name and thirty eight others will be engraved on the SAPS memorial wall at the Union Buildings on the 1st of September 2024, as a symbol of gratitude from the nation for the sacrifices he made in serving and protecting the people of this country until his last breath.

To Constable Mandindi, the SAPS flag does not fly because the wind blows it: it flys with the last breath of every police officer who died defending it.

May your soul continue to rest in peace.

